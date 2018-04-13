GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Unnao Rape Case: Allahabad HC Orders CBI to 'Arrest, Not Detain' BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Seeks Progress Report

The court said that it will monitor the probe and asked the authorities to submit a progress report in the matter by May 2.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2018, 4:05 PM IST
BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in a rape case, surrounded by media persons outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Lucknow on Wednesday night. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to "not detain, but arrest" BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

The court said that it will monitor the probe and asked the authorities to submit a progress report in the matter by May 2.

The MLA was taken into custody by CBI from his Lucknow residence in the early hours of Friday.

The decision to hand over the twin cases, of the alleged rape of the woman and the custodial death of her father, was taken after the Special Investigation Team constituted under Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) to look into the matter submitted its report to the government.

The MLA was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO at Unnao’s Makhi Police Station on Thursday morning, hours after he made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender.

The matter came to light after the woman attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, triggering a massive row over women's safety in Uttar Pradesh

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
