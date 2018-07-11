Unnao Rape Case: CBI Names BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar as Accused in Chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday named Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar as an accused in the chargesheet filed in the Unnao rape case.In its first chargesheet on Saturday, the agency had named the MLA’s brother and four others in connection with the killing of a man whose daughter was allegedly raped by the lawmaker, officials said.A 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the Bangermau MLA at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.She had been running from pillar to post and even tried self-immolation in front of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence alleging police inaction.Her father had come from Delhi to attend the court hearing on April 3 for registration of a case related to rape of his minor daughter against the MLA.In the evening, he was allegedly abused and beaten up by the accused in front of his house during which he suffered serious injuries. He was also slapped with the Arms Act by the local police and put in jail where he succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.During investigation, all the accused named in the FIR were arrested and they are at present in judicial custody, the spokesperson said.The CBI had mentioned names of 76 witnesses and 53 documentary evidence in its 19-page chargesheet and registered the FIR in this case on April 12.