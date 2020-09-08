Unnao Rape Case: CBI Seeks Action against then DM, Senior Cops for Negligence of Duty

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recommended action against a former district magistrate of Unnao and two senior police officers on charges of negligence of duty in a rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is a convict.

The senior officers include the then DM Aditi Singh and IPS officers Neha Pandey and Pushpanjali Singh who were superintendents of police. Besides, the probe agency has sought departmental action against the then ASP Ashtabhuja Singh.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP MLA of Bangarmau MLA, has been sentenced to life after he was proved guilty of rape. He is also serving a 10-year jail term in the murder of the rape survivor’s father.

In its report sent to the Uttar Pradesh government, the CBI has said the senior officials were negligent in discharging their duty after the case was reported in June 2017.

While Aditi Singh was the Unnao DM between January 24 and October 26, 2017, Neha Pandey was the SP from 2 February 2016 to 26 October 2017. She was replaced by Pushpanjali Singh, who was in charge in till 30 April 2018.

At present, Aditi Singh is the District Magistrate of Hapur, while Pushpanjali Singh is posted as SP (Railway Gorakhpur). Neha Pandey is in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on central deputation and Ashtabhuja Singh is the commandant in PAC Fatehpur.

Soon after, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu asked if any action would be initiated against senior ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government and BJP MLAs who had defended Sengar for days.

In a statement, Lallu said, “The Congress party is committed to justice for Unnao's daughter. We have been saying from the very beginning that there are very big officials involved in this whole matter. The CBI has recommended action against officers, then DM Aditi Singh, SP Neha Pandey, Pushpanjali and Additional Superintendent of Police Ashtabhuja Singh. This is just the beginning. Those who gave patronage to Kuldeep Singh Sengar should be exposed so that the world can know the truth about how those behind the slogans of ‘Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao’ were engaged in saving a rapist.”

“The names of ministers and legislators of the Yogi government should now come to the fore. After all, the then district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Unnao were assisting the rapist Kuldeep Singh Sengar at the behest of the BJP leaders. Many ministers and MLAs of the BJP government were openly defending the rapist Kuldeep Sengar. Will Yogi Adityanath take any action against these MLAs and ministers too?”