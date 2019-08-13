Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unnao Rape Case: Lawyer of Survivor's Mother Alleges Death Threat from Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Advocate Dharmendra Mishra claimed that the politician had gestured towards him in the court premises by dragging his fingers across his throat and threatened to eliminate him.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Unnao Rape Case: Lawyer of Survivor's Mother Alleges Death Threat from Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: The counsel of the Unnao rape survivor's mother on Tuesday alleged before a Delhi court that he had received a death threat from expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, one of the accused in the case.

The complaint was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who sought a response from the CBI on the matter.

Advocate Dharmendra Mishra claimed that Sengar gestured towards him in the court premises by dragging his fingers across his throat and thus threatened to eliminate him.

In his complaint, Mishra said Sengar repeated the gesture twice during court proceedings. He further alleged that earlier he was also threatened by Sengar's brother and co-accused in the case, Atul Singh Sengar, but he didn't pay heed.

Mishra also sought the CCTV footage of the court premises.

