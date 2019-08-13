Unnao Rape Case: Lawyer of Survivor's Mother Alleges Death Threat from Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar
Advocate Dharmendra Mishra claimed that the politician had gestured towards him in the court premises by dragging his fingers across his throat and threatened to eliminate him.
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: The counsel of the Unnao rape survivor's mother on Tuesday alleged before a Delhi court that he had received a death threat from expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, one of the accused in the case.
The complaint was made before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma who sought a response from the CBI on the matter.
Advocate Dharmendra Mishra claimed that Sengar gestured towards him in the court premises by dragging his fingers across his throat and thus threatened to eliminate him.
In his complaint, Mishra said Sengar repeated the gesture twice during court proceedings. He further alleged that earlier he was also threatened by Sengar's brother and co-accused in the case, Atul Singh Sengar, but he didn't pay heed.
Mishra also sought the CCTV footage of the court premises.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Police Removes Loud Exhaust from Over 500 Royal Enfield Motorcycles - Watch Video
- Watch an IAF Mi17 Helicopter Land on Narrow Stretch of Road to Save 125 Lives in Gujarat
- Train Conductor Makes Racist Passenger Get Off Train For Abusing Man Speaking in Hindi
- Indian Players Request AITA to Seek Neutral Venue for Davis Cup Tie vs Pakistan
- Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video