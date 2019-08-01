LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Unnao Rape Case LIVE: BJP Expels Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar; SC Asks CBI to Complete Crash Probe in 7 Days

News18.com | August 1, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Unnao Rape Case LIVE: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, was today expelled from the party. Sengar was booked by the CBI on Wednesday along with 10 others on charges of attempt to murder in the accident case of the rape survivor. The MLA, who has already been chargesheeted by CBI for rape, is in jail after being arrested on April 13 last year.

Meanwhile, three police personnel, including two women cops appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor have also been suspended, reported news agency ANI.
Aug 1, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Lawyer's Family Thanks SC for Transfer of All Cases | Meanwhile the family of the Unnao rape survivor's lawyer has thanked the Supreme Court for transefrring the case outside Uttar Pradesh. ​"We want to thank the Supreme Court for transferring all cases related to Unnao rape survivor to Delhi. We finally feel we will get justice," said Devendra Singh, kin of Unnao rape survivor's lawyer. 

Aug 1, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

SC to Pass Order at 2pm | CJI Ranjan Gogoi says, "We will come back at 2 PM and pass an order on transfer of cases on all the five cases and medical attention to the victim & her lawyer. Doctors are the best judges, they can decide whether she and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi."

Aug 1, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

Amicus curiae suggests protection of victims, witnesses, compensation for victims. Amicus rues, "What has happened in this case is very distressing. FIRs aren't filed. FIRs are filed against the victim only."

Aug 1, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that the state of Uttar Pradesh should be asked to pay compensation to the Unnao rape survivor. "What's happening in this country? It is disturbing," he said.

Aug 1, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

SC to Transfer All Cases Related to Unnao Rape Survivor to Delhi | A day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi expressed his displeasure at the fact that a letter written by the Unnao rape survivor’s family on July 12 was not placed before him by the court registry, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to transfer all cases related to the woman to Delhi. The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.

Aug 1, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

After the Chief Justice of India sought explanation on the delay in placing the letter that was sent by the Unnao rape survivor, the Secretary General said, "We get on an average 5000 letters every month. There is a screening process in place. We went by the mechanism in place since 1998. We were not even aware of the name of the victim in this case. As soon as we found out about the letter, we brought it to notice of the CJI."

Aug 1, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)

3 Cops Appointed for Unnao Rape Survivor's Security Suspended | The Uttar Pradesh government has also suspended three police personnel, including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, reported ANI.

Aug 1, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Expelled | The BJP expelled its MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, main accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, from the party on the same day as the Supreme Court decided to transfer all cases related to the woman to Delhi. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 25 people in connection with the accident that took place in Raebareli killing the victim’s two aunts and critically injuring her and her lawyer.
