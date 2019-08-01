Unnao Rape Case LIVE: BJP Expels Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar; SC Asks CBI to Complete Crash Probe in 7 Days

Aug 1, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

After the Chief Justice of India sought explanation on the delay in placing the letter that was sent by the Unnao rape survivor, the Secretary General said, "We get on an average 5000 letters every month. There is a screening process in place. We went by the mechanism in place since 1998. We were not even aware of the name of the victim in this case. As soon as we found out about the letter, we brought it to notice of the CJI."