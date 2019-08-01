Unnao Rape Case LIVE: BJP Expels Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar; SC Asks CBI to Complete Crash Probe in 7 Days

Lawyer's Family Thanks SC for Transfer of All Cases | Meanwhile the family of the Unnao rape survivor's lawyer has thanked the Supreme Court for transefrring the case outside Uttar Pradesh. "We want to thank the Supreme Court for transferring all cases related to Unnao rape survivor to Delhi. We finally feel we will get justice," said Devendra Singh, kin of Unnao rape survivor's lawyer.
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, three police personnel, including two women cops appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor have also been suspended, reported news agency ANI.
SC to Transfer All Cases Related to Unnao Rape Survivor to Delhi | A day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi expressed his displeasure at the fact that a letter written by the Unnao rape survivor’s family on July 12 was not placed before him by the court registry, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to transfer all cases related to the woman to Delhi. The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.
After the Chief Justice of India sought explanation on the delay in placing the letter that was sent by the Unnao rape survivor, the Secretary General said, "We get on an average 5000 letters every month. There is a screening process in place. We went by the mechanism in place since 1998. We were not even aware of the name of the victim in this case. As soon as we found out about the letter, we brought it to notice of the CJI."
File photo of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 25 people in connection with the accident that took place in Raebareli killing the victim’s two aunts and critically injuring her and her lawyer.
-
