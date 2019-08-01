Unnao Rape Case LIVE: BJP Expels Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar; SC Sets 45-day Deadline for Trial in 4 Cases

Event Highlights
- Compensation to be Paid by Tomorrow
- Highlights of the SC Order
- Both to be Shifted to Delhi if Family Wants: CJI
- Lawyer Sought Weapon License Before Accident
- Survivor, Lawyer Remain Critical
- DCW Responds to Expulsion of BJP MLA
- Lawyer's Family Thanks SC
- SC Order to be Passed at 2pm
- CJI Lashes Out at UP Govt
- Cops for Survivor's Security Suspended
- BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Expelled
Meanwhile, three police personnel, including two women cops appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor have also been suspended, reported news agency ANI.
SC Orders UP Govt to Pay Rs 25 Lakh Compensation | The Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the Unnao rape survivor. The top court also ordered protection and security for the survivor and her lawyer. CRPF to provide security to the families.
The Supreme Court is now dictating the orders:
i. Trials in all five cases to be shifted to Delhi;
ii. Investigation in connection with the accident case to be preferably concluded within 7 days, and in any situation within a fortnight;
iii. Trial judge to conduct trial immediately on a day-to-day basis;
iv. Trial to be concluded in four cases within 45 days.
The letter states that the lawyer had requested for a licence in Septmeber 2018, but was denied because of the pressure and influence of the state government on police and district administration. The CBI is currently investigating the crash in Rae Bareli which has left the lawyer and the rape survivor critical and her aunts dead.
Unnao Rape Survivor, Lawyer Remain Critical | King George Medical University hospital, where the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer admitted, in Lucknow, said that the their condition is critical. "Both are on ventilator. But their condition is stable like yesterday. Their treatment is being done by team of experts at KGMU, free of cost."
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took judicial cognisance of the Unnao rape case and fixed the matter for hearing on Thursday along with a report from the Secretary General of the top court. CJI Gogoi said no letter from the family was placed before him and added: “I also got to know from the media reports which now seem to suggest as if the Chief Justice was sitting on it. I had not even seen such a letter until yesterday when I asked the Secretary General.” Expressing dismay, the CJI said: "We try to do something constructive in a mix of such a highly volatile destructive environment but the messaging isn't right.
Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, said the fight for justice has to be on until he is expelled from the UP Legislative Assembly and convicted for his heinous acts.
Finally, due to the pressure of the people of this country, BJP has expelled Kuldeep Sanger from its ranks! However, he still continues to be an MLA of UP Govt. The fight has to be on until he is expelled from the UP Legislative Assembly and convicted for his heinous acts! https://t.co/LmXFBQhxYQ— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 1, 2019
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected Solicitor General's contention, saying the CBI director can gather the information of the cases on telephone and apprise the bench on Thursday. The bench directed Mehta to ensure the presence of a responsible officer at 12 noon before it to give details on the probe conducted so far in the rape and the subsequent accident case.
Lawyer's Family Thanks SC for Transfer of All Cases | Meanwhile the family of the Unnao rape survivor's lawyer has thanked the Supreme Court for transefrring the case outside Uttar Pradesh. "We want to thank the Supreme Court for transferring all cases related to Unnao rape survivor to Delhi. We finally feel we will get justice," said Devendra Singh, kin of Unnao rape survivor's lawyer.
SC to Transfer All Cases Related to Unnao Rape Survivor to Delhi | A day after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi expressed his displeasure at the fact that a letter written by the Unnao rape survivor’s family on July 12 was not placed before him by the court registry, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to transfer all cases related to the woman to Delhi. The top court also refused a plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI that the matter be adjourned to 10:30am on Friday, as the officers probing the Unnao cases were out of Delhi.
After the Chief Justice of India sought explanation on the delay in placing the letter that was sent by the Unnao rape survivor, the Secretary General said, "We get on an average 5000 letters every month. There is a screening process in place. We went by the mechanism in place since 1998. We were not even aware of the name of the victim in this case. As soon as we found out about the letter, we brought it to notice of the CJI."
File photo of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (PTI photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 25 people in connection with the accident that took place in Rae Bareli killing the victim’s two aunts and critically injuring her and her lawyer.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took judicial cognisance of the Unnao rape case and fixed the matter for hearing today along with a report from the Secretary General of the top court.
CJI Gogoi said no letter from the family was placed before him amid reports that the survivor’s family sought protection in the face of threats and added: “I also got to know from the media reports which now seem to suggest as if the Chief Justice was sitting on it. I had not even seen such a letter until yesterday when I asked the Secretary General.”
Expressing dismay, the CJI said: "We try to do something constructive in a mix of such a highly volatile destructive environment but the messaging isn't right."
