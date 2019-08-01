Unnao Rape Case LIVE: BJP Expels Accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar; SC Sets 45-day Deadline for Trial in 4 Cases

Aug 1, 2019 2:17 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court is now dictating the orders:

i. Trials in all five cases to be shifted to Delhi;

ii. Investigation in connection with the accident case to be preferably concluded within 7 days, and in any situation within a fortnight;

iii. Trial judge to conduct trial immediately on a day-to-day basis;

iv. Trial to be concluded in four cases within 45 days.