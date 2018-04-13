English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Mai Khud Aaya Hoon': Unnao Rape Accused MLA Denies Being 'Detained' by CBI
The CBI has taken over investigation into the three cases referred by the Centre on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Lucknow: After being taken into CBI custody on Friday morning, Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he arrived at the investigating agency’s head office in Hazratganj on his own, and asked the media to confirm it with an officer.
“Main khud aaya hoon. Adhikari se pooch lo,” he told reporters while being taken inside CBI head office situated in the heart of the state capital.
The CBI took over investigation into the three cases referred by the Centre on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government. The cases pertain to the alleged rape of the 18-year-old woman, her father's killing and a case of Arms Act slapped on her father following which the local police had arrested him.
Immediately after the cases were referred to the investigating agency, a CBI team arrived in Lucknow at 9 pm on Thursday and registered an FIR against the accused legislator following the examination of document.
The team then raided Sengar’s official residence in posh Dalibagh colony around 11 am, but the MLA was not present there, following which the officers went to Mayo Hospital in Gomti Nagar where the legislator’s wife is admitted.
After meeting his wife, the team left and landed at the residence of Sengar’s relative in Indira Nagar from where the MLA was taken for questioning.
While Sengar was being interrogated by a team of seven CBI officers, he complained of high blood pressure and requested the investigating agency for a medical check-up, a source close of the MLA said.
Speaking to News18, Sengar’s nephew Prakhar Singh said, “We had demanded the CBI inquiry after which the CBI team reached our Indira Nagar residence, and asked my uncle to come to their head office as they wanted to talk about the Unnao case.”
The decision to hand over the twin cases, of the alleged rape of the woman and the custodial death of her father, was taken after the Special Investigation Team constituted under Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) to look into the matter submitted its report to the government.
The MLA was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO at Unnao’s Makhi Police Station on Thursday morning, hours after he made a dramatic appearance before the police but refused to surrender.
The matter came to light after the woman attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, triggering a massive row over women's safety in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the state police had arrested her father who died in judicial custody with autopsy suggesting several injuries on his body.
