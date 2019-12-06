Unnao Rape Incident: Divisional Commissioner Constitutes Five-member SIT to Probe Case
The rape survivor, who suffered serious burns after being set on fire allegedly by five men, including the accused was airlifted to a Delhi hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.
An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor, who was set afire earlier today, to be air-lifted from Civil Hospital in Lucknow to Delhi, in Lucknow, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_5_2019_000209B)
Lucknow: A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow to probe the Unnao incident, where a rape survivor was set on fire by five persons on Thursday.
"I visited the spot in Unnao on Thursday evening and constituted a five-member SIT led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. The team will probe all aspects of the case and submit a report to me," Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI on Friday.
He, however, did not disclose the time-frame given to the SIT to submit its report. "The report will come to me soon and I will forward it to the government," Meshram said.
The rape survivor, who suffered serious burns after being set on fire allegedly by five men, including two of the rape accused, on Thursday morning, was airlifted to a Delhi hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.
The woman, who was allegedly raped in December last year, was on her way to a Rae Bareli court early on Thursday morning when she was attacked.
Aflame, she ran for a while before people saw her and informed the police, who sent her to a community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital, before being referred to Lucknow, the police said.
The five men, who have been arrested for the alleged assault on her life, are Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi. Of the five, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi are accused in the rape case. One of them was arrested and subsequently released on bail.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt is So Successful as She Didn't Inherit a Genetic Flaw from Our Father, Says Pooja Bhatt
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Should Play Independently, Says Her Mother
- YouTube Rewind 2019 Seems to Have Outdone Itself in Being Bad, 'Lazy, and Low Budget'
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report