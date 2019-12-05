Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Unnao Rape Survivor Airlifted from Lucknow Lands in Delhi; Police Provide Green Corridor to Hospital

The woman, who was set on fire by five men today, was in 'very serious' condition and therefore had to be transferred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Unnao Rape Survivor Airlifted from Lucknow Lands in Delhi; Police Provide Green Corridor to Hospital
The Unnao rape victim is brought to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. (Twitter/@ANI)

Lucknow: A rape survivor from Unnao, who was set ablaze, landed at the Delhi airport and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police provided a green corridor for the vehicle carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

The woman who sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and was in a "very serious" condition was airlifted from Lucknow and taken to Safdarjung hospital by an air ambulance, Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI.

A green corridor was created to move her from the hospital here to Amausi airport to ensure there was no delay due to the traffic in Lucknow. Meshram said a team of doctors accompanied the woman.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Awanish Awasthi had earlier said, We are making preparations to shift the victim to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi for better treatment.

The woman, who was raped in December last year, was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli early Thursday morning when she was attacked.

"The condition of the girl who was set on fire and bought here at 10 am is very serious. She has 90 per cent burn injuries and we are taking the utmost care. A team of doctors is observing her," Dr Ashutosh Dubey, medical superintendent at Lucknow's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, had told PTI.

The five men who allegedly set her on fire were later arrested. Two of them were accused of raping her.

While one of the two accused was out on bail, the other man had been on the run.

The police initially took the woman to the community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital. She was then referred to the Lucknow hospital, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com