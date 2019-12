Unnao Rape Survivor Airlifted from Lucknow Lands in Delhi; Police Provide Green Corridor to Hospital

Lucknow: A rape survivor from Unnao, who was set ablaze, landed at the Delhi airport and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police provided a green corridor for the vehicle carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

The woman who sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and was in a "very serious" condition was airlifted from Lucknow and taken to Safdarjung hospital by an air ambulance, Lucknow Commissioner Mukesh Meshram told PTI.

A green corridor was created to move her from the hospital here to Amausi airport to ensure there was no delay due to the traffic in Lucknow. Meshram said a team of doctors accompanied the woman.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Awanish Awasthi had earlier said, We are making preparations to shift the victim to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi for better treatment.

The woman, who was raped in December last year, was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli early Thursday morning when she was attacked.

"The condition of the girl who was set on fire and bought here at 10 am is very serious. She has 90 per cent burn injuries and we are taking the utmost care. A team of doctors is observing her," Dr Ashutosh Dubey, medical superintendent at Lucknow's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital, had told PTI.

The five men who allegedly set her on fire were later arrested. Two of them were accused of raping her.

While one of the two accused was out on bail, the other man had been on the run.

The police initially took the woman to the community health centre, from where she was sent to the district hospital. She was then referred to the Lucknow hospital, police said.

