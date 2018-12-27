Unnao Rape Survivor and Her Family Booked for Giving Cops ‘Forged Papers’ to Prove She Was Minor

The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked the teenager who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of gang-raping her in Unnao along with his accomplices on charges of fraud and forgery. Her mother and uncle have also been accused of tampering with documents to prove that she was a minor at the time the crime was allegedly committed.The FIR against the survivor and her kin was registered at the district’s Makhi police station on Sunday following a local court’s directives. The complainant in the case is Haripal Singh, whose wife Shashi and son Shubham are also accused in the gang-rape case.SHO Dinesh Mishra said that in her complaint, Haripal alleged that the rape survivor, her mother and uncle prepared a forged school transfer certificate using fake signatures and stamp of the principal of her school and the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Rae Bareli district.“The FIR was lodged on charges including cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document. An investigation will be conducted to verify authenticity of the documents,” he said.In the affidavit to the court, Haripal also alleged that the woman reported to have been raped by Sengar had an affair with a person named Awadhesh Tewari and had eloped with him in September last year.It was further alleged that the woman’s family members pressured to get Shubham married to her when she returned after elopement. The complainant said the woman’s family falsely framed his wife and son when they spurned marriageThe new twist to the case comes after it has already been marred by delays and allegations of the police protecting Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the state Assembly. The complainant had accused Sengar of raping her at his home in June 2017 when she had gone to meet him about a job.The case came to light in April, when she attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house, alleging that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.On April 3, the victim’s father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA’s brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.