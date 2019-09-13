Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Unnao Rape Survivor Completes Recording Her Statement at Temporary Court Set Up at AIIMS

The temporary court was set up at the hospital with the Delhi HC's permission after the doctors attending the woman said it was not advisable to bring her to court premises.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unnao Rape Survivor Completes Recording Her Statement at Temporary Court Set Up at AIIMS
File photo of the damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Loading...

New Delhi: Unnao rape survivor on Friday completed recording her testimony at a temporary court set up at the AIIMS hospital in the case of alleged sexual assault on her by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

The woman deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during 'in-camera' proceedings held at the seminar hall of the the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

She is admitted to the hospital following an accident on July 28 this year. 'In-camera' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

The temporary court was set up at the hospital with the Delhi High Court's permission after the doctors attending the woman said it was "not advisable" to bring her to court premises. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in conspiracy with co-accused Shashi Singh in 2017, when she was a minor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram