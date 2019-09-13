Unnao Rape Survivor Completes Recording Her Statement at Temporary Court Set Up at AIIMS

New Delhi: Unnao rape survivor on Friday completed recording her testimony at a temporary court set up at the AIIMS hospital in the case of alleged sexual assault on her by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

The woman deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during 'in-camera' proceedings held at the seminar hall of the the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

She is admitted to the hospital following an accident on July 28 this year. 'In-camera' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

The temporary court was set up at the hospital with the Delhi High Court's permission after the doctors attending the woman said it was "not advisable" to bring her to court premises. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in conspiracy with co-accused Shashi Singh in 2017, when she was a minor.

