1-min read

Unnao Rape Survivor Critical Day After Accident; One of Her Aunts Who Died Was Witness Against BJP MLA

It was earlier reported that the rape survivor and her lawyer would be shifted to Delhi for treatment after the family's demand.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Unnao Rape Survivor Critical Day After Accident; One of Her Aunts Who Died Was Witness Against BJP MLA
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her mother and lawyer (Image tweeted by ANI)
New Delhi: The condition of the Unnao rape survivor was said to be critical on Monday morning, around 24 hours after the car in which her family and lawyer were traveling met with an accident in Rae Bareli.

The woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, and her lawyer were injured in the accident, while two of her aunts were killed. One of her aunts was reportedly a witness in the case against Sengar.

It was earlier reported that the rape survivor and her lawyer would be shifted to Delhi for treatment after the family's demand that the two be moved from Lucknow's King George's Medical University where they are being treated.

The accident occurred when the woman, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling from Fatehpur to Raebareli jail to meet her uncle who is lodged there.

Amid intense political scrutiny of the accident and demands for a CBI probe, conflicting reports have emerged on the sequence of events. While some reports have quoted police officials as saying that an over-speeding truck rammed into the car, the other version says the truck was stationary when the car crashed into it.

A woman belonging to Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017.

The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

