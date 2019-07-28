Unnao Woman Who Accused BJP MLA of Rape Injured in Road Accident, Mother & Lawyer Killed

New Delhi: The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of gang-raping her in Unnao, has been seriously injured, while her mother and lawyer died in a road accident near Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday when the mother-daughter duo were in the car, which was being driven by their lawyer. The vehicle hit a stationary truck, killing two occupants and injuring the rape survivor. It is said that it was raining at the time of the accident.

The Unnao rape case came to light in April last year, when the woman attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, alleging that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.

On April 3, the victim's father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.