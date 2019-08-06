Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unnao Rape Survivor Critical, on Life Support System, Says AIIMS Senior Doctor

The Unnao rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday evening for further treatment.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Unnao Rape Survivor Critical, on Life Support System, Says AIIMS Senior Doctor
An ambulance carries the Unnao rape survivor for being airlifted to New Delhi from the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, remains critical and is on life support system, a senior doctor at the hospital said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday created a green corridor to shift the rape survivor to the All India Institute of Medical Science Trauma Centre from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes.

"She is sick and on life support system needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under multi-disciplinary team of doctors," AIIMS Trauma Centre Chief Dr Rajesh Malhotra said.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on Monday evening for further treatment following Supreme Court directives in this regard, police said.

"On the advice of AIIMS doctors, the journey of the ambulance carrying the injured person was facilitated by providing free passage. The ambulance left T-1 airport at 9 pm and reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre at 9.18 pm," a senior police officer had said.

She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the investigation into the accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

