1-min read

Unnao Rape Survivor Discharged from AIIMS, Will Stay at Hospital's Hostel for a Week

The woman was admitted to AIIMS following the accident in Raebareli on July 28. A speeding truck had hit the car in which the rape survivor was travelling with her family members and lawyer. Two of her aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
File photo of All India Institute of Medical Sciences building. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was discharged from AIIMS in Delhi where she underwent treatment following a car accident, sources said on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted to AIIMS following the accident in Raebareli on July 28. A speeding truck had hit the car in which the rape survivor was travelling with her family members and lawyer. Two of her aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

On the Supreme Court's order, her family is under the CRPF security cover.

Following the discharge, she and her family members -- mother, two sisters and a brother -- will stay at the hostel of the AIIMS' Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre for a week on the directions of a Delhi court.

The court has issued a slew of directions under the witness protection guidelines for arranging accommodation for the 2017 Unnao rape survivor and her family in Delhi after the Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending a threat to their lives in their home state.

The rape survivor's mother had a discussion with the judge about their relocation arrangements and said they be allowed to live in Delhi as they apprehend threat to their lives and liberty in case they go back to their native village in Unnao district, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor. The court had framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

