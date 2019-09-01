Take the pledge to vote

Unnao Rape Survivor Injured in Car Crash Out of Danger, Shifted to AIIMS Ward from ICU

The woman, who has accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in 2017 when she was a minor, was involved in a deadly crash when the car in which she was travelling from Unnao to Rae Bareli collided with a truck.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor, who was severely injured in a car crash on July 28 and moved to AIIMS in New Delhi after the Supreme Court’s intervention, is out of danger and has been shifted out of the ICU into a ward.

The woman, who has accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in 2017 when she was a minor, was involved in a deadly crash when the car in which she was travelling from Unnao to Rae Bareli collided with a truck. Her two aunts, one of whom was a key witness, died in the collision.

After the Supreme Court took cognizance of the case, she was airlifted to New Delhi from a Lucknow hospital for better treatment.

Sengar on his part has called the allegations a "political conspiracy" to frame him and demanded a thorough probe into the car crash. "I would also pray to God that both the advocate and the pidhitaa (Unnao rape survivor) recover fully," Sengar told reporters outside Sitapur jail when he was being taken to Delhi.

Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor's family alleged foul play.

"There should be thorough probe to ascertain whether it was an accident or a conspiracy. All the angles must be probed. All this is a political conspiracy aimed at me."

"All the allegations, which have been levelled against me are political in nature. If helping someone is a crime, then what will we people from politics do? Some people have become weak and have resorted to political conspiracy against me," he said.

He also demanded an impartial probe into the entire incident.

