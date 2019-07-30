Amid National Outrage, Centre Hands Over Unnao Rape Survivor's Car Crash Case to CBI

New Delhi: As outrage over a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed continued to grow across the country, the Centre on Tuesday handed over the case to the CBI. Opposition parties have also come down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the accident.

CBI officials said the agency is all set to file an FIR into the accident. It has also alerted its officials who may visit the accident site in Rae Bareli and take details from officials of the Gurubakshganj police station, they said.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training said the case is being handed over to the agency to probe "abetment and conspiracies" into the accident. The 19-year-old woman had accused BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. The rape case is also being probed by the CBI, they said.

On Sunday, the woman, her family members and lawyer were travelling in a car that was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy".

Sengar, a four-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangermau, was arrested last year in April.

(With inputs from PTI)