Unnao Rape Survivor's Aunt, Who Was Killed in Car Crash, Cremated Amid Tight Security
The rape survivor's maternal aunt, who also died in the car crash on Sunday, was cremated at her home in Barabanki.
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Unnao: The mortal remains of Unnao rape survivor's aunt, Pushpa Singh, were consigned to flames at Misra Ghat on Wednesday by her husband Mahesh Singh. The last rites were performed amidst tight security and in the presence of district officials.
Her husband Mahesh Singh is lodged in Rae Bareli jail and his one-day parole ends at 6 pm on Wednesday.
The rape survivor's maternal aunt, who also died in the car crash on Sunday, was cremated at her home in Barabanki. Both the women were killed in a car accident on Sunday in Rae Bareli, where they had gone to meet Mahesh Singh in jail.
The rape survivor and her lawyer, Mahendra Singh, were critically injured in the same accident and are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of Kind George's Medical University (KGMU).
The condition of the rape survivor continues to be 'highly critical' but the condition of the lawyer has shown improvement and he has been taken off the ventilator.
Security has also been tightened outside the rape survivor's house in Unnao.
