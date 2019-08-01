Unnao Rape Survivor’s Family Sent 36 Letters to Top Officials Alleging Threat to Life Before Car Accident
Unnao rape survivor's maternal uncle said letters were sent to police officials and senior bureaucrats and the family also approached the CBI. When nothing worked, they wrote to the CJI on July 12.
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Lucknow: The family of the Unnao rape survivor wrote as many as 36 letters to top government officials, politicians and police officers over the last one year, claiming threat to their lives and sought protection and help.
On Wednesday, the woman’s maternal uncle claimed that letters were sent to police officials and senior bureaucrats and the family also approached the CBI. When nothing worked, they wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.
“We were continuously being harassed and threatened by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s men. We wrote around 36 letters to the police, requested safety measures from senior officials and demanded action against the MLA’s associates who were pressurising us to take the case back," said the maternal uncle of the woman. “Kuldeep Singh Sengar has finished my entire family and now I am the only one left,” he added.
In August last year, the CBI shifted Senger from Unnao jail to Sitapur jail after the woman’s family wrote a letter to CBI and alleged that they were getting death threats from Sengar’s men.
On July 11 this year, the 19-year-old’s mother also wrote to UP Director General of Police, OP Singh, and highlighting the threat to their lives.
In the letter, she said she was threatened by Haripal Singh, husband of co-accused Shashi, who is also lodged in jail. In another letter written to Principal Secretary Home (UP) Arvind Kumar on July 12, she alleged that she was getting threats from Sengar’s brother Manoj and claimed that Manoj, along with one of his aides Kannu Singh and two more people, went to her house and claimed that they had “fixed the judge” and arranged for release of Sengar.
Most of these letters got no response from the authorities, the family claimed.
Sengar and nine others, including son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, were booked for murder on Monday.
The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018, when the survivor has tried to set herself afire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. The family of the girl had alleged that Sengar. A four-time MLA, had raped her at his residence in 2017.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale Today: Price, Specs and More
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Nominees Leaves Twitter Shocked
- Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS
- How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Shannon is Upset Over Father's Portrayal in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood