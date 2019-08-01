Take the pledge to vote

Unnao Rape Survivor’s Family Sent 36 Letters to Top Officials Alleging Threat to Life Before Car Accident

Unnao rape survivor's maternal uncle said letters were sent to police officials and senior bureaucrats and the family also approached the CBI. When nothing worked, they wrote to the CJI on July 12.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Lucknow: The family of the Unnao rape survivor wrote as many as 36 letters to top government officials, politicians and police officers over the last one year, claiming threat to their lives and sought protection and help.

On Wednesday, the woman’s maternal uncle claimed that letters were sent to police officials and senior bureaucrats and the family also approached the CBI. When nothing worked, they wrote to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

“We were continuously being harassed and threatened by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s men. We wrote around 36 letters to the police, requested safety measures from senior officials and demanded action against the MLA’s associates who were pressurising us to take the case back," said the maternal uncle of the woman. “Kuldeep Singh Sengar has finished my entire family and now I am the only one left,” he added.

In August last year, the CBI shifted Senger from Unnao jail to Sitapur jail after the woman’s family wrote a letter to CBI and alleged that they were getting death threats from Sengar’s men.

On July 11 this year, the 19-year-old’s mother also wrote to UP Director General of Police, OP Singh, and highlighting the threat to their lives.

In the letter, she said she was threatened by Haripal Singh, husband of co-accused Shashi, who is also lodged in jail. In another letter written to Principal Secretary Home (UP) Arvind Kumar on July 12, she alleged that she was getting threats from Sengar’s brother Manoj and claimed that Manoj, along with one of his aides Kannu Singh and two more people, went to her house and claimed that they had “fixed the judge” and arranged for release of Sengar.

Most of these letters got no response from the authorities, the family claimed.

Sengar and nine others, including son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, were booked for murder on Monday.

The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018, when the survivor has tried to set herself afire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. The family of the girl had alleged that Sengar. A four-time MLA, had raped her at his residence in 2017.

