CM Yogi ‘Extremely Saddened’ by Unnao Rape Victim’s Death, Assures Strictest Punishment | Live Updates

Lucknow: The post-mortem of a 23-year-old woman, who was set ablaze by men accused of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday, will be conducted on Saturday morning.

The woman had had suffered 90 per cent burns, died of a cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on Friday night, the same day when the police shot dead the four men accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of a young vet in Hyderabad.

She was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance Thursday evening, after she was waylaid and set ablaze while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the rape case. Here are live updates of the Unnao case:

• Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the Unnao gang rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district. In a tweet, she said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?" She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck. In another tweet Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

• Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over death of Unnao rape victim and said the case will be taken to a fast-track court. "Extremely saddened to hear of the woman's death. The case will be heard in a fast-track court and strictest of punishment will be given to the culprits," he said.

• Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital, said post-mortem of Unnao rape victim will take place at 10 am on Saturday under the leadership of Dr MK Wahi, head of department of Forensic Unit.

• The brother of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday said his sister will get justice when all those accused of brutalising her will go to the place "where she has gone". "She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters. He said the persons involved in the incident should be killed either by encounter or by hanging, adding that they do not have any right to live. "We will go to Bihar from here. She has already been burnt by the accused persons and now we will bury her," he said.

Brother of Unnao rape victim(who passed away during treatment in Delhi last night following a cardiac arrest): I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less. pic.twitter.com/AkcZngOLHz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

• The woman's Father said, "We want the accused to be hanged at the earliest, don't want the case to drag on and on. Police did not help us at all, if they had then my daughter would be alive today."

• Uttar Pradesh Justice Minister Brajesh Pathak on Unnao rape case: “It is saddening that the victim is no more with us today. We will appeal to the concerned court today to take this case to fast track court. We will also appeal to hear the case on a day to day basis.”

• The five accused in the case being were taken to a jail from court on Friday night, after being remanded to 14 day judicial custody. The victim passed away during treatment in Delhi yesterday, following cardiac arrest, the ANI reported.

The 5 accused in Unnao rape case being taken to jail from court yesterday night, after being remanded to 14 day judicial custody. The victim passed away during treatment in Delhi yesterday, following cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/85KhUHJc9U — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

• Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim, said no action should be taken against the police personnel who killed the four men accused of raping and murdering the veterinary doctor from Hyderabad. “The parents of the Unnao victim are like us...they have also lost...lots to politics and criminals...I feel their pain. I heard President Kovind that he wants to scrap mercy petition for rapists...I hope this happens soon... It is good that the Hyderabad rapists were killed in the encounter...it is lawful and justified,” she said.

