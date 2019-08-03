Unnao Rape Victim Develops Pneumonia, Remains Critical; SC to Decide Her Transfer to AIIMS on Monday
The 19-year-old girl is still on life support, but her lawyer, who too was injured when their car was hit by a truck is breathing without ventilator, a senior doctor of King George's Medical University Trauma Centre said.
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
Lucknow: The Unnao rape victim, who was injured in a road crash, has developed pneumonia and remains in a critical condition, doctors attending to her at a hospital here said on Saturday.
The 19-year-old is still on life support but her lawyer, who too was injured when their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli district on July 27, is breathing without ventilator, King George's Medical University Trauma Centre incharge Sandeep Tiwari told PTI.
Because of pneumonia, she has fever and is also being given medication to control her blood pressure, Tiwari said.
She is being given oxygen through a tube inserted in the windpipe. Her condition is stable but not out of danger, he said.
The lawyer has suffered injuries in his head and cannot be described as out of danger, Tiwari said, adding KGMU is fully equipped to provide best treatment to the two patients.
The woman and her lawyer are under round-the-clock observation, doctors said.
The Supreme Court will pass orders on Monday whether the woman should be moved to AIIMS hospital in Delhi for better treatment.
She and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the truck-car crash; her two aunts were killed. One of the aunts was a witness to the rape of the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.
The rape victim's family has filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the crash.
The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into car crash as well as the rape cases, booked 10 people, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for murder.
Sengar is in jail and has also charged with the rape of the woman.
After the opposition accused the BJP of shielding its lawmaker, the ruling party expelled Sengar on Thursday.
