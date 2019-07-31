Take the pledge to vote

Unnao Rape Victim's Aunt Killed in Accident Cremated, Only Close Relatives Allowed to Ghat

The rape victim's uncle Mahesh Singh, who was granted short-term bail to attend the last rites of his wife, was brought to the Ganga ghat from the Rae Bareli district jail to attend the ritual.

PTI

July 31, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
Representative image.
Unnao: The Unnao rape victim's aunt, who was killed in a truck-car collision in Rae Bareli on Sunday, was cremated on the banks of the Ganges here on Wednesday amid tight security.

The rape victim's uncle Mahesh Singh, who was granted short-term bail to attend the last rites of his wife, was brought to the Ganga ghat from the Rae Bareli district jail to attend the ritual.

Only family members and close relatives were allowed near the cremation ghat.

District Magistrate Devendra Pandey, Superintendent of Police M P Verma and other officials were present.

Pandey said Singh would be taken back to the jail after the ritual, as directed by the Allahabad High Court.

A speeding truck hit the car in which the Unnao rape victim was travelling in Rae Bareli, killing two relatives and leaving her and a lawyer critically injured. Her aunt Pushpa (45) was among those killed.

The CBI has taken up investigation into the accident after her family alleged "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash.

Jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was arrested last year for allegedly raping the woman when she was a minor in 2017, and nine others have been booked for murder after the accident.

