Unnao Rape Victim's Family Agrees to Perform Her Last Rites After Assurance from UP Administration
The sister of the deceased rape victim had earlier said her family will not perform the last rites unless Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in her village and assures of strict action against the accused.
An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor. (PTI file photo)
Unnao: The family members of the Unnao rape victim on Sunday agreed to perform her last rites following a negotiation with Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram and other senior police officials.
Meshram told reporters the family members will be provided security, and a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
The relatives of the aggrieved family have reached the native village of the victim and the body of the rape victim will be buried amidst heavy deployment of police and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).
Leaders of the Samajwadi Party are present in the village, and after the last rites, they will participate in a condolence programme at the district headquarters.
The body of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Friday night arrived in her native village here on Saturday. Her sister said the last rites would be performed only in the presence of CM Adityanath.
