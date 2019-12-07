Unnao Rape Victim's Father Demands Hyderabad-like Encounter for Accused, Brother Says 'Erase Their Names'

New Delhi: A day after the 23-year-old woman, who was set alight by men accused of raping her in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, died at a hospital in Delhi, her father Saturday demanded the perpetrators meet the same fate as the accused in the Hyderabad case and be shot dead.

The woman, who had suffered 90 per cent burns died of a cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on the same day, when the police shot dead the four men accused of the brutal gang rape and murder of a young vet in Hyderabad.

She was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance Thursday evening, after she was waylaid and set ablaze while on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the rape case.

“I lost my daughter. The men behind her death must be shot down,” said the father of the woman in sentiments that were echoed by other family members.

“I don’t want these five people to exist,” said her brother. “I want their names erased.”

Demanding justice for his sister, the brother added that the accused will have to go to the place "where she has gone". “I request chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that happens,” he said.

"She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters.

Responding to the news of the death of the accused in a police encounter, the Hyderabad’s vet’s father, too, had welcomed the decision on Friday and admitted he had never expected that justice would be delivered to his daughter so fast.

According to the police, the accused – Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu – were taking part in a reconstruction of the crime in the early hours of Friday morning when they tried to escape and were shot by officers.

“Justice was done to my daughter, at last. This will make her soul rest in peace,” he had told reporters at his residence soon after the news of the encounter broke out.

He thanked the Telangana government, the police and all those who supported them in their hour of grief.

“We were given assurance that the trial would be completed as fast as possible and the accused would be given stringent punishment. There was no communication either from the police or the government on the morning’s encounter,” he had said.

The sister of the woman veterinarian, who has come to be known as 'Disha', also echoed her father's sentiments, saying she hoped the killing would prevent others from indulging in such crimes against women

The parents of Nirbhaya, whose gang-rape and murder in December 2012 in Delhi shook the nation, too, applauded the police action.

“I would like to thank the police. I am very happy with the kind of punishment they have got. The police have set an example,” Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya said.

Her father Badrinath Singh said, "Am happy with the encounter because our daughter's rapist is still alive and we die every day. At least the parents of the Telangana woman won't have to go through this... It would have been worse for the Telangana Police if the accused had escaped. They did a good job."

The 'encounter' killing of the four men accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad evoked mixed political reactions on Friday, ranging from fulsome praise to outright condemnation, with some preferring to exercise circumspection in their response.

With many political parties being of the view that the encounter killing may have drawn some public support, even the strong rivals of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi such as the BJP and the Congress refrained from criticising the police action, which has drawn condemnation from civil right groups, and left it to individual voices within their organisations to offer a mixture of views.

The rape and murder case prompted a wave of public outrage across the country, with thousands taking to the streets in protest and calls from politicians and the public for the men to be lynched.

