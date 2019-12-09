Unnao Rape Victim's Sister Admitted to Hospital after Chest Pain, Under Treatment
The Unnao rape victim's sister was brought to the hospital on Monday night after she complained of chest paint and was then referred to the district hospital.
Representative image.
Unnao: The elder sister of the Unnao rape victim was admitted to the district hospital here, accompanied by police security, after she complained of chest pain. Dr Braj Kumar, who is posted in the emergency unit of the district hospital, said the woman was admitted late on Sunday night.
"The physician and cardiologist have examined her and tests have also been done," he said. Her uncle said the victim's sister felt "lonely" after the incident.
"At around 11.30 PM, she complained of chest pain and was taken to Sumerpur hospital, which was closed. She was subsequently taken to Bighapur hospital from where doctors referred her to the district hospital," he said.
The family members expressed satisfaction with the medical treatment given to their daughter. Officials of the district administration too reached the hospital to enquire about the woman's well being.
