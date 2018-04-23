The residents of Unnao have done a repeat of Kathua by taking out a rally in support of a rape accused. On Monday, hundreds from Bangarmau, Safipur, Bighapur and adjoining areas took out a rally in favour of the rape accused local BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The protestors claim that the entire incident is part of a political conspiracy.The participants of the rally held placards which said "Humare vidhayak nirdosh hai (Our legislator is innocent). Both men and women were part of the rally, which was being led by the Nagar Panchayat president Anuj Kumar Dixit.Speaking to News18, Dixit said, "It is a political conspiracy to defame our MLA. He is innocent and being framed in false charges. We demand a neutral and independent enquiry into the matter."The entire incident is similar to the one which took place in Kathua. After the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, the police arrested eight individuals including a Hindu priest.A rally was then organised by Hindu Ekta Manch in favour of the accused men. The protestors claimed the accused were unfairly accused and asked for a CBI probe into the matter. Two BJP minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, were part of the rally.Recently, the UP government pulled back the 'Y' category security cover from rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a day after CBI took Unnao rape victim and her mother to Makhi village to recreate the crime scene and probe the murder case of the girl’s father.The Bangarmau BJP MLA, who was booked by the UP police last week, is presently lodged in jail.Sengar is accused of raping a 17-year-old woman along with his brother and aides in June last year when she was a minor.A year later, when the matter came to light, the survivor’s father was allegedly beaten to death by Sengar’s brother while the former was in police custody.