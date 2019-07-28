Unnao Woman Who Accused BJP MLA of Rape Injured in Road Accident, One Killed

New Delhi: The woman, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao, was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Sunday. Her lawyer, who was driving the car, has been grievously injured, while two other women have died.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the woman, along with her lawyer and two relatives, was travelling from Fatehpur and was hit by a truck.

An official said that the injured are undergoing treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University. He added that the Congress has demanded a CBI probe into the matter, even as a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the site of accident to carry out an inspection.

The Unnao rape case came to light in April last year, when the woman attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, alleging that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.

On April 3, the victim's father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.