Unnecessary Blame Game Between BJP, PDP After Collapse of Alliance: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha, who has been at loggerheads with the current BJP leadership since the 2015 Bihar elections, said it was wrong to shift the blame on the other side as "nobody is perfect",
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said on Saturday that there was an "unnecessary" blame game going on between the BJP and the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir after their ruling alliance in the state collapsed suddenly last month.
Sinha, who has been at loggerheads with the current BJP leadership since the 2015 Bihar elections, said it was wrong to shift the blame on the other side as "nobody is perfect".
"Unnecessary blame game starts once friends turn foes. A good alliance till it lasted - we were partners in J&K with PDP & ran the Govt together. Unfortunately we parted ways a few weeks back so it's wrong to say that we were right & they are wrong..#PDP #BJP #MehboobaMufti (sic)," he said in a tweet.
Sinha was visiting Srinagar as part of a delegation of parliament committee on transport, tourism and culture.
The BJP leader has often taken a stance at variance with the official party line , including on demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax.
He said it was wrong to shift the blame on other side as nobody is perfect.
"...Remember nobody is perfect, we all have our flaws & strengths & we must learn live with this. Jai Hind! (sic)" he said in another tweet.
The actor-turned-politician met PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at her residence in Srinagar on Friday. Mufti is facing a revolt by some of her party lawmakers since the collapse of the coalition government in the state on June 19.
"To me once a friend, always a friend! While on an official tour in Srinagar for Transport, Tourism & Culture Committee along with other MPs & Govt officials, I paid a special & personal visit to our dear family friend & former CM of J& K Mehbooba Mufti.
"We discussed everything except politics with fondest regards for each other's families," he said in a series of tweets.
Sinha also said that he met some "young and dynamic" PDP MLAs.
"Even though heartbroken with the recent developments, I found them bold & loyal. Today, we remember with an attitude of gratitude Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and need to practice & preach Kashmiriat, Insaniyaat & Jamhuriat in terms of solving the problems of Kashmir. Long Live Kashmir," the Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib in Bihar, said
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
