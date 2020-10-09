Unpaid for Over 4 Months, Doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Announce Strike from Saturday

Irked over non-payment of salaries for over four months in a row, doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital announced that beginning Saturday, October 10, they would stop attending to patients including those suffering from Covid-19. Hindu Rao Hospital, the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds, is currently a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

The doctors alleged negligence and apathy on part of the government and said that they were unable to run their basic errands and accomplish their daily routine due to being unpaid for months.

Abhimanyu Sardana, President of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the hospital, said that several letters and reminders had been sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the issue faced by the doctors, who are frontline warriors at the Covid-19 dedicated facility. "Don't ignore the basic needs and rights of doctors," wrote the RDA-Hindu Rao.

In solidarity with the doctors, President of RDA-AIIMS, Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh took to Twitter and said that such behaviour by the government officials was ignorant and irresponsible. "Non-payment of salaries for last three months to Hindu Rao Hospital doctors is irresponsible and ignorant behavior by officials," he said.

The Supreme Court had earlier intervened into the matter, saying that the country could not afford to have "dissatisfied soldiers in the war against the pandemic". Walk an extra mile to pay them, said the apex court.

However, there does not seem to be a resolution at sight with North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash saying that everything possible was being done to resolve the issue.