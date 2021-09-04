Unpaid, Worker Tries to Set Himself Afire in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, Say Police

An employee of a company tried to set himself ablaze reportedly due to non-payment of salary, police said on Saturday.

The man, hailing from Tirunelveli, was working on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

He arrived at the Collectorate here and attempted to take his life, the police said, adding that they stopped him from taking the extreme step.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

