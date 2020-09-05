INDIA

'Unparalleled Role in Shaping the Nation': Amit Shah Extends Greetings on Teachers' Day 2020

File photo of home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti, tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted all teachers, saying they have been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. "Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti," he tweeted.

"On #TeachersDay, Greetings to the entire teaching fraternity who has been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls," Shah said. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second president S Radhakrishnan.

