Unplugged Borewells' Owners to Face Action in Punjab After Tragic Incident of Death of a Toddler
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered plugging of all open borewells to prevent recurrence of the tragic incident in which a two-year-old boy died after being trapped in a borewell for 108 hours.
Image for representational purpose.
Chandigarh: After the sealing of 45 abandoned borewells in Punjab, the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to initiate criminal action against people who don't plug borewells, according to an official here on Thursday.
Director of Tandrust Punjab Mission KS Pannu said the abandoned borewells were a cause of concern for the safety of people, especially that of children, as well as a source of contamination of ground water.
To ensure plugging of all abandoned borewells, the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to initiate a publicity campaign to make farmers aware of dangers of unplugged borewells, according to an official statement.
The Punjab Water Resources and Development Corporation (Tubewell Corporation) and the Punjab Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, which run groundwater-based drinking water supply and irrigation schemes, have been asked to plug their abandoned borewells, if any, within one month.
Criminal action could be initiated against those who would fail to plug such borewells within one month. Any mishap would attract for the land owner penalty and a first information report (FIR).
