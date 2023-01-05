‘Unprofessional Conduct’: Aviation Regulator Takes Air India to Task Over ‘Peeing’ Incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued show cause notices to Tata Group-owned Air India’s officials, pilots, and cabin crew members of the November 26 New York-Delhi flight and sought an explanation as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “dereliction of their duties". The aviation regulatory body has given them two weeks time to submit their reply based on which further action will be taken.

This came after an incident was reported that on November 26 a Mumbai-based businessman allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has now registered an FIR in the incident, based on a complaint by the victim to Air India, and has formed several teams to nab the accused.

As per the aviation regulatory body, prima facie it emerges that “provisions related to handling an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with". “The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. It lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations," it said.

“In view of this, DGCA has issued show cause notices to the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India, Director in-flight Services of M/s Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the DGCA said.

‘Didn’t Report Incident As Two Appeared to Have Sorted Out Issue’

Earlier in the day, Air India told DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the man as the aggrieved lady had “rescinded" an initial request for action after the two “appeared" to have sorted out the issue.

The unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

The Committee has obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing, sources said, quoting from Air India’s reply. The alleged perpetrator has requested for additional documents prior to a second hearing scheduled for January 10, sources told PTI.

Detailing the incident, Air India told DGCA that its cabin crew received a complaint from a female passenger on board AI 102 on November 26, 2022 that a male co-passenger had soiled her clothes and bags by relieving himself near the seat she was in. The crew assisted the female passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers.

The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival. However subsequently, she rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to have sorted the matter out between them, Air India told DGCA.

PTI sources said the airline in its reply stated that the cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. As there was no further flare-up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing, it added.

The airline stated that it has been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.

Another Similar Incident Reported

Another episode of a drunk male passenger, identified as Sukant Kumar, allegedly urinating on a female passenger’s blanket was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

This incident took place on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

The flight landed around 9:40 am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told the news agency PTI.

The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a “mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a “written apology", they said.

The lady passenger Sirisha, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, they said.

(with inputs from PTI)

