Unruly Elements at Karnal Mahapanchayat May Incite Violence, Say Cops Citing Intel Inputs

With farmers gathering for the Mahapanchayat in Karnal and threatening to ‘gherao’ the Mini Secretariat, the local police claims to have received intelligence inputs warning of “violence” by unruly elements.

A dossier issued by Karnal district administration claimed that ground intelligence reports indicate that some anti-social elements from Rambha, Nissing and some from other places have reached the grain markets “armed with lathis, jellis, iron rods etc”.

The dossier claimed that “it does not show good intention on their part”. Police and administration have spoken to the farmer leaders who have tried to persuade such elements to leave the venue, but they were not listening to their leaders.

Karnal District Administration and police have warned such mischievous elements not to take the law into their hands and maintain public order. All such elements with be strictly dealt with in accordance with law, the police said.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has appealed to farmers to maintain peace while protesting.

Roads leading to the Mini Secretariat have been barricaded as part of security arrangements. However, traffic on the NH-44 has not been impacted majorly with the police ensuring diversion on the stretches near the Mini Secretariat.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that all security arrangements were in place and nobody would be allowed to break law. As many as 40 companies, including 10 of the BSF, CRPF and RAF, have been deployed in different parts of the city to assist the local administration.

Also, five SP rank officials, 25 DSPs have been assigned the duty to ensure law and order. Police are also using drone cameras to keep vigil on the farmers. The district administration has already imposed Section 144 of the CrPC even as internet services have been suspended in the district.

