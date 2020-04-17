'Unruly Locals, Low Screening': How India's 'Cleanest City' Indore Became MP's Coronavirus Epicentre

Indore: In Madhya Pradesh, which accounts for five per cent of the total Covid-19 positive cases in India, the city of Indore has emerged as an infection hotspot. As on Thursday, there were 707 confirmed cases in Indore, including 37 deaths. This includes 11 persons from other states who have been quarantined in a hotel in the city.

Indore garnered a lot of attention after it was crowned ‘the cleanest city' thrice in a row. However, the city's image appears to have taken a beating after it became a breeding ground of the coronavirus outbreak. Locals have repeatedly violated the safety advisories issued by the district administration, thrusting the city into spotlight.

On Wednesday, eight people suspected to be Covid-19 positive, fled from the Rau quarantine facility which falls under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar police station. By the evening, the police managed to nab three of them, while the search for the remaining five is still on. All of them are said to be natives of Ranipura area who had reportedly slipped out of the centre from the back side, a police officer from Rajendra Nagar said.

Earlier, another suspected Covid-19 patient had fled to from Tanzim Nagar area and reached his home. Later, he and his family tested positive for the infection.

The locals had also ventured out on streets during the janta curfew announced by PM Narendra Modi on March 22.

In another incident, locals had heckled a team of healthcare workers, which was carrying out health check in Ranipura area. On April 2, the administration team, including two women doctors, was attacked with stones in Taat Patti Bakhal area under Kshtribagh police station. Police had later arrested 13 people and booked four of them under National Security Act. The four individuals were sent to Jabalpur and Satna. Three out of the four tested positive for Covid-19 under custody.

In another disturbing incident, a police constable and a member of Nagar Suraksha Samiti were attacked by locals in Chandan Nagar area after the two advised the locals to not venture outside during the lockdown period.

To keep offenders in check, the police have started monitoring the congested areas through CCTV and drone surveillance. In Azad Nagar, a control room has been set up and there is heavy deployment of police personnel, who are using loud speakers to warn locals from violating the lockdown orders.

The carelessness of the locals coupled with the low screening rates in hampering the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a national Hindi daily, Indore is lagging behind in terms of screening . According to the report, in the 125 containment areas, only around 25% locals have been screened so far. Bhopal, meanwhile, is ahead in terms of screening, the report said. Indore has just 465 teams which have screened 2.5 lakh locals till now, and remaining 7.5 lakh are yet to be examined, the report added.

