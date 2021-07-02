Unsafe Buildings In Shimla Pose Threat, Occupants Refuse To Vacate

Monsoon season brings the threat of buildings collapse when it comes to unsafe structures. Still, residents do not stop living in such buildings and no strict action is being taken. In Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla too several old and unsafe buildings are posing a threat to residents as these may collapse anytime due to heavy rainfall. The Municipal Corporation of Shimla recently declared 13 buildings as unsafe that are spread in various areas of the city.

The most unsafe buildings are located in areas of old Shimla, including Lower Bazar, Ram Bazar, Mall Road, Middle Bazar, Krishna Nagar, Kaithu Jakhu and the US Club area, among others.

Warning the occupants, the corporation has issued notice to the owners of such buildings, but to their surprise, no one is willing to vacate the houses. In such a scenario, if some untoward incident takes place who is to blame?

According to Satya Kondal, the mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, they had identified many unsafe buildings built since 1980 and most of them have been vacated and demolished. Recently, they received applications from only 13 building owners after which a team from the corporation visited the buildings and found that they were on the verge of collapse.

Now, notices have been sent to the owners of these buildings. However, in many of the cases a dispute has been going on between the landlords and the tenants and so the people are not ready to vacate the houses.

Kondal informed that the corporation only takes action when they receive applications from the building owners. In such a situation, many owners even make false complaints of buildings being unsafe if they want to get their house vacated. This is why the corporation has urged the residents of the city to keep an eye on such dilapidated buildings near them and alert them immediately if they find them on the verge of falling.

