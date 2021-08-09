UNSC Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to Chair Debate on Maritime Security at 5:30 PM, US Secy of State Blinken to Join Meet

However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate, it added.

In 2015, PM Modi put forward the vision of SAGAR or ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’. It focused on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

“Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain,” it said.

The oceans have played an important part in India’s history right from the time of the Indus Valley civilisation, it noted, adding that based on the country’s civilisational ethos that see the seas as an enabler of shared peace and prosperity, Modi had put forward the vision of SAGAR – an acronym for “Security and Growth for all in the Region” in 2015.

This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region. In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here