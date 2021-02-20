Unseasonal Heavy Hailstorm Witnessed in Kodagu District of Karnataka, Farmers Fear Crop Damage

Karnataka’s Kodagu district was in for an unpleasant surprise when heavy rains and hailstorms took over the region on Friday. The unseasonal rain and hailstorm has damaged the crops in the Nidtha and Ankanahalli villages of the Kodagu district as heaps of white ice accumulated on roads, roofs of houses, and coffee estates, arecanut, paddy, and other crops.

According to a report by The Hindu, hail storms in the district are not uncommon, however, it is the timing of it and its concentration on the two villages that is troubling. The report further mentioned that even though the district headquarters of Kodagu, Madikeri did not witness any hail storm the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) pointed out that the maximum temperature as measured during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday was 5 degree Celsius below normal at 24 degree Celsius. However, the minimum temperature in the region also increased to 18 degree Celsius which was 5 degree Celsius above normal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a coffee planter said that the white layer of ice that hailstorms left might look good in pictures but it will damage all the crops grown in the region. He further mentioned that the hailstones have already damaged coffee which is in the midst of the harvesting season. The hailstorm has added to the problems of the farmers in the region who are already struggling to dry the harvested coffee due to unseasonal rains, the report added. Besides coffee plantations, the hailstones and rains that were aggravated by the powerful winds also damaged the standing crops in the district.

Hailstorm leaves Karnataka’s Kodagu farmers worried. Heavy rains likely over South interior Karnataka and Malnad districts.#Malnad #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/dMjDdlx7LR— Sujith K J (@sujithgowda121) February 19, 2021

The report by The Hindu mentioned that the office of the IMD in Bengaluru said that heavy rainfall also occurred in isolated parts of northern interior parts of Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and southern interior Karnataka. Besides Kodagu, Mysuru and surrounding regions also witnessed unseasonal rains on Thursday.