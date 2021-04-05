Unseasonal Rain Brings Relief from Scorching Heat in Bengal’s Bardhaman

Bardhaman: The first norwesters of the season brought much awaited relief from the scorching sun for the people of the Bardhaman district in West Bengal. Some parts of the district, mainly in the East Bardhaman region, saw torrential rains with hailstorms on Sunday afternoon, bringing down the mercury.

The India Meteorological Department had last week predicted rain accompanied by a hailstorm in some districts of West Bengal.

Residents of East Burdwan district have been suffering from scorching heat for the last few days. On Sunday afternoon, the sky was covered with black clouds and then it started pouring bringing temporary relief from the rising temperature for the people. Hailstorm was also reported from some areas. The rain continued till late evening.

After a long wait, the residents of East Burdwan district are breathing a sigh of relief as the rain has reduced the heat. But the farmers are not happy with the unseasonal rain. The farmers apprehend the paddy and mango yield will be affected badly this season because of the hailstorm and untimely rain.

The commuters were stranded on the road in different parts of the city during the rain. The crowded local markets, ahead of the Bengali New Year scheduled next week, were also shut for some time. The businessmen at the local market were disappointed as the customers left the market following the rain. The candidates were forced to leave campaigning during the rain.

Apart from Bardhaman, the neighbouring towns including Aushgram, Bharat, Golsi, and Moteshwar also received rain.