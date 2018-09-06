English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unsubstantiated, Says India as it Demands Retraction After Harvard Prof Calls Coconut Oil 'Pure Poison'
VS Sunil Kumar, Kerala’s minister of agriculture, said that he, too, planned to write a letter to Harvard seeking an explanation of the comments by its professor.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Harvard University professor Karin Michels during a lecture on nutrition in August, called coconut oil “pure poison” and “one of the worst foods you can eat”.
The remark has now ignited an international debate as India decided to condemn the comment and has demanded retraction.
The comments by Michels sparked a mix of outrage and incredulity in a country where coconut oil is a dietary staple, especially in the southern states.
The comments by Michels are “unsubstantiated and inconsiderate,” wrote BN Srinivasa Murthy, India’s horticulture commissioner, in a letter emailed last week to the dean of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.
He asked the dean to take “corrective measures” and retract the comments. Michels made “negative statements against the revered crop of billions,” Murthy wrote, according to a report by Washington Post.
In an interview to Washington Post, Murthy said the lecture by Michels came up at a meeting last month in Bangkok of the Asia Pacific Coconut Community, a gathering of officials from 18 countries. “There was a little bit of anguish,” he said. “I wondered what had made her make this statement.”
The skirmish between India and Michels is part of the larger war over coconut oil.
Rajesh Muralidharan, a cardiologist in Kerala, said his initial reaction upon learning of the lecture by Michels was, “Oh, not again.” He said he thought of all the questions he would face from his patients.
“The answer is that we don’t have an answer,” he said. “What we try to tell them is all oils have fat and to use as little as possible.”
It is impossible to imagine Kerala cuisine without coconut oil, he added. “Our ancestors have been using this for ages,” he said. “It’s something in the blood, the taste of coconut oil.”
VS Sunil Kumar, Kerala’s minister of agriculture, said that he, too, planned to write a letter to Harvard seeking an explanation of the comments by Michels.
“Our lived experience is that coconut oil is not a poison,” he said. “Without coconut, there is no life in Kerala. That is true.”
The remark has now ignited an international debate as India decided to condemn the comment and has demanded retraction.
The comments by Michels sparked a mix of outrage and incredulity in a country where coconut oil is a dietary staple, especially in the southern states.
The comments by Michels are “unsubstantiated and inconsiderate,” wrote BN Srinivasa Murthy, India’s horticulture commissioner, in a letter emailed last week to the dean of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.
He asked the dean to take “corrective measures” and retract the comments. Michels made “negative statements against the revered crop of billions,” Murthy wrote, according to a report by Washington Post.
In an interview to Washington Post, Murthy said the lecture by Michels came up at a meeting last month in Bangkok of the Asia Pacific Coconut Community, a gathering of officials from 18 countries. “There was a little bit of anguish,” he said. “I wondered what had made her make this statement.”
The skirmish between India and Michels is part of the larger war over coconut oil.
Rajesh Muralidharan, a cardiologist in Kerala, said his initial reaction upon learning of the lecture by Michels was, “Oh, not again.” He said he thought of all the questions he would face from his patients.
“The answer is that we don’t have an answer,” he said. “What we try to tell them is all oils have fat and to use as little as possible.”
It is impossible to imagine Kerala cuisine without coconut oil, he added. “Our ancestors have been using this for ages,” he said. “It’s something in the blood, the taste of coconut oil.”
VS Sunil Kumar, Kerala’s minister of agriculture, said that he, too, planned to write a letter to Harvard seeking an explanation of the comments by Michels.
“Our lived experience is that coconut oil is not a poison,” he said. “Without coconut, there is no life in Kerala. That is true.”
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Karan Johar's Advice on How to Deal with Trolls, His Answer is Gold
- Facebook and Twitter Come to Terms With Their Importance in Politics
- It's a Boy! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Blessed with Their Second Child
- Nishikori, Osaka First Japanese Man and Woman to Reach Semi-finals at Same Slam
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...