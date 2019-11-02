'Untenable in Law': ED Opposes Chidambaram's Bail Plea in Delhi HC Citing Gravity of Offences
The ED, in its affidavit filed in response to 74-year-old Chidambaram's bail petition, said the contention of the senior Congress leader that no offence is made out against him is "untenable in law" and his plea is liable to be rejected.
File photo of Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, saying the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for the relief.
The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the probe agency to respond to Chidambaram's bail plea. Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX media corruption case, is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money laundering case.
