'Until His Last Breath': Andhra Constable Saves 2 From Flood, Drowns During Rescue Operation

In a tragic incident, a constable from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) drowned in floodwaters at Damaramadugu village in Buchireddypalem mandal on Saturday after his life jacket detached during a rescue operation.

According to police, around 7.30 a.m., an SDRF team deployed for rescue operations in the district received a phone call that two people were trapped in floods at Damaramadugu. The SDRF team, which included K Srinivasulu (30), rushed to the village in a boat and discovered a father and son duo perched on an electric pole amidst floodwaters, seeking assistance. They were safely brought down by the team and transferred into the SDRF boat.

Srinivasulu’s life jacket came off as he was getting into the boat, and he was washed away by the swirling floodwater, the New Indian Express reported. His teammates were unable to save him. His body was later found and transported to a local government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Srinivasulu, who was born in Kandisa village in the Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal of the Srikakulam district, is survived by his wife Suneetha and their 18-month-old son Mokshagna.

Kella Varahala Naidu, his father, is a folk musician. Born and raised in a poor rural area, he was hired as a constable with the AP Special Police Fifth Battalion in Chinthalavalasa, Vizianagaram district, in 2013. Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao paid his respects to Srinivasulu at the site. “Until his last breath, he was involved in rescue operations," the SP said.

The police were thanked by the father and son who were rescued by the SDRF team. They sobbed in front of the SP over Srinivasulu’s tragic death while rescuing them. Srinivasulu’s mortal remains will be returned to his hometown on Sunday for final rites.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and adjoining areas have been witnessing flood-like conditions and fatalities due to rain-related incidents, as well. Andhra Pradesh till now has borne the brunt with 25 people killed in rain-related incidents and 17 others still missing. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday to assess the damage, and announced immediate financial assistance to be disbursed for flood-hit citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also earlier spoke to Reddy and assured him of all possible support for the state as it struggles with heavy rainfall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.