Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Unusual' Trend: Chandigarh Man Shows Symptoms on 15th Day, Tests Corona-positive

The youth had returned from Dubai on March 11 and remained home-quarantined for 14 days but developed fever on the 15th day, said officials, adding his test reports were positive for coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Unusual' Trend: Chandigarh Man Shows Symptoms on 15th Day, Tests Corona-positive
Plastic vials containing tests for the coronavirus are pictured at a medical laboratory. (Reuters)

In an "unusual" trend on coronavirus affliction, a 22-year-old Dubai-returned Chandigarh resident developed symptoms for coronavirus infection and tested positive for it a day after the expiry of 14-day incubation period of the virus during which he had stayed in home quarantine.

The youth had returned from Dubai on March 11 and remained home-quarantined for 14 days but developed fever on the 15th day, said officials, adding his test reports were positive for coronavirus.

"Nothing happened to him for 14 days, but he developed fever on the 15th day. It appears to be a first case which was detected on the 15th day," said UT Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida.

"Our medical team will be reporting to the Centre this unusual development," Parida told PTI.

Parida had earlier tweeted, "Bad news, one new corona positive case in Chandigarh.. Dubai returned.. Symptoms detection on 15th day. Unusual.. Tracing his contacts ..All will be quarantined."

Government Medical College and Hospital Director-cum-Principal B S Chavan said according to ICMR, the incubation period of coronavirus is five to 14 days.

Though he said they would verify the details provided by the patient about his foreign visit, Chavan said, "We will have to be careful if the onset is late and we will have to rethink about the duration of quarantine."

"He came to us on Thursday morning," said Chavan.

With the addition of more positive case, the Chandigarh now has eight coronavirus patients.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram