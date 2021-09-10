Unvaccinated Govt Employees in Punjab Will Be Sent on Compulsory Leave After Sept 15: Amarinder Singh

In a bid to increase the vaccination rate in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that government employees who fail to take even the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15.

This strong measure was announced to ensure that vaccinated people do not pay the price for continued vaccine hesitancy of those who have not taken their shots.

At a high-level virtual Covid review meeting held on Friday, the chief minister said vaccine effectiveness is evident from the data that is being analysed. Special efforts were taken to reach out to government employees and those who continue to avoid getting vaccinated will now be asked to go on leave till they get the first dose, he said.

Singh also allowed teaching and non-teaching school staff who had taken at least one dose of vaccine more than four weeks ago to resume duties, subject to submission of weekly RTPCR negative test reports. However, all those with co-morbidities shall only be allowed once they are fully vaccinated, he added.

