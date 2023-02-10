Murals depicting famous epics, Silapathikaram and Manimekalai, are being painted on the pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, to honour the region’s Tamil heritage.

Political and commercial posters have been reported on public walls, flyover pillars and government-owned buildings. The Coimbatore Corporation had issued warnings that stated individuals and businesses responsible for such actions would face punishment and legal action if found the government did not authorise the posters found on structures.

According to locals, political parties and businesses in Coimbatore were defiling the city by sticking posters on walls and flyover pillars. In response, the posters were eliminated and the pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover were experimentally painted with plastic eradication two months ago.

To celebrate the heritage of Tamil culture, the city corporation decided to paint the pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover with the tales of five great epics of Tamil literature — Silapathikaram, Manimekalai, Sivaka Chintamani, Valayapathi and Kundalakesi. Professional artists from the city were also commissioned for this project.

“On the pillars of the Gandhipuram flyover, conceptual paintings are being painted by artists in the first phase to depict the tale of the Silapathikaram and Manimekalai replicas which are highly well-liked by people in the state," officials said.

