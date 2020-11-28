'Unwanted Elements Raising Pro-Khalistan Slogans': Khattar Alleges Khalistani Link to Farmers' Protest

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the protests against the central government's farm laws was backed by political parties and alleged a Khalistani link.

"The state has inputs of some unwanted elements raising pro-Khalistan slogans in the ongoing farmers' protests in and around the national capital," he told the media.

He categorically said he will share more details once the information "is concrete".

"We've inputs of some such unwanted elements in crowd. We've reports, will disclose once it's concrete. They raised such slogans. In videos they said 'jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte' (When it can be done to Indira Gandhi, why not Modi?)," said the Chief Minister.

A day earlier, Khattar appealed to the farmers to directly talk to the Centre regarding their demands.

"The central government is always ready for talks," Khattar said in a tweet on Friday.

Khattar also told the farmers that the path of stir could not be a medium for the resolution of problems and asserted that a solution will emerge from talks.