CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsAus#ShashiTharoor#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Unwarranted, Says India After Turkish President Erdogan Comments on Kashmir at UNGA
1-MIN READ

Unwarranted, Says India After Turkish President Erdogan Comments on Kashmir at UNGA

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 10:49 IST

New Delhi, India

In recent years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has referred to the Kashmir issue in his address to world leaders at the UNGA sessions, causing strain in ties between India and Turkey. (Photo: AP File)

In recent years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has referred to the Kashmir issue in his address to world leaders at the UNGA sessions, causing strain in ties between India and Turkey. (Photo: AP File)

Sources told CNN-News18 that Erdogan is under obligation to speak on the Kashmir issue to gain support from East and other Muslim countries to sustain his position

India has reacted sharply to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on the Kashmir issue, calling them “unwarranted” and “out of context”, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

Sources said Erdogan is under obligation to speak on the Kashmir issue to gain support from East and other Muslim countries to sustain his position. “Kashmir is an internal issue of India and we have done everything in a legitimate way. Raising Kashmir issue on international forums will not help anyone,” said a top government source.

Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Tuesday said, “India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven’t established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir.”

His comments come less than a week after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Friday during which they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors.

“If at all we need to work, we should work collectively on terrorism and radicalisation,” said the top government source.

In recent years, the Turkish leader has referred to the Kashmir issue in his address to world leaders at the high-level UN General Assembly sessions, causing strain in ties between India and Turkey.

In 2020, Erdogan commented on the Kashmir issue during his visit to Pakistan. At that time, the Indian government summoned the Turkish ambassador to lodge a diplomatic protest.

Meanwhile, Erdogan visited Russia on Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin focusing on a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the UN, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, the situation in Syria and growing economic ties between Moscow and Ankara.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

About the Author

Manoj Gupta

Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 21, 2022, 10:49 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 10:49 IST