‘Unwell’ JeM Chief Masood Azhar Working on a Book, Report Appears in His Al Qalam Weekly

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, who Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says is in country but "unwell", is occupied with updating his book. The information about Masood Azhar updating his book also appeared in JeM’s online journal Al Qalam Weekly – which is known for publishing extremist material and advocating terror activities against India.News18 has learnt that Azhar, a mastermind behind several terror attacks in India, is working on updating a book that has been published before.Al Qalam Weekly, which has several articles on India and Kashmir, also has an explainer on Article 35-A, among other articles. In its 683rd edition one of the headlines read, “Bharati Tayyari Pahadon Pe Bum Girake Bhaag Gaye Jaish Ki Ala Qaydat Ko Nishana Banane Ka Dawa’n (Indians Bombed the Mountains, claimed to have attacked Jaish leadership)." In its opening pages, it has called Indian intelligence “uninformed”, media “liar”, leadership “cheat”, army “coward”.Masood Azhar’s JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between the two nations.India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, detailing the terror camps operating in Pakistan and the route taken by terrorists from Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Jammu and Kashmir to mount attacks.