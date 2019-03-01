English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Unwell’ JeM Chief Masood Azhar Working on a Book, Report Appears in His Al Qalam Weekly
Masood Azhar’s JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between India and Pakistan.
File photo of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, who Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says is in country but "unwell", is occupied with updating his book. The information about Masood Azhar updating his book also appeared in JeM’s online journal Al Qalam Weekly – which is known for publishing extremist material and advocating terror activities against India.
News18 has learnt that Azhar, a mastermind behind several terror attacks in India, is working on updating a book that has been published before.
Al Qalam Weekly, which has several articles on India and Kashmir, also has an explainer on Article 35-A, among other articles. In its 683rd edition one of the headlines read, “Bharati Tayyari Pahadon Pe Bum Girake Bhaag Gaye Jaish Ki Ala Qaydat Ko Nishana Banane Ka Dawa’n (Indians Bombed the Mountains, claimed to have attacked Jaish leadership)." In its opening pages, it has called Indian intelligence “uninformed”, media “liar”, leadership “cheat”, army “coward”.
Masood Azhar’s JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between the two nations.
India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, detailing the terror camps operating in Pakistan and the route taken by terrorists from Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Jammu and Kashmir to mount attacks.
News18 has learnt that Azhar, a mastermind behind several terror attacks in India, is working on updating a book that has been published before.
Al Qalam Weekly, which has several articles on India and Kashmir, also has an explainer on Article 35-A, among other articles. In its 683rd edition one of the headlines read, “Bharati Tayyari Pahadon Pe Bum Girake Bhaag Gaye Jaish Ki Ala Qaydat Ko Nishana Banane Ka Dawa’n (Indians Bombed the Mountains, claimed to have attacked Jaish leadership)." In its opening pages, it has called Indian intelligence “uninformed”, media “liar”, leadership “cheat”, army “coward”.
Masood Azhar’s JeM has been behind the attack on the Parliament House in 2001, the Pathankot air force base attack of 2016, the terror strike on army camps in Jammu and Uri in 2016, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama, which escalated the tensions between the two nations.
India had on Wednesday handed over a dossier to Pakistan on Jaish’s role in the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, detailing the terror camps operating in Pakistan and the route taken by terrorists from Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Jammu and Kashmir to mount attacks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- Sonchiriya Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput Shines in the World of Morally Ambiguous Bandits
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is On Sale, and at 70% Discount
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results