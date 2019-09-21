Unwilling to Pay Repair Cost, Yogi Govt May Replace Mulayam Singh's Mercedes With Rs 96 Lakh Car

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Chief Minister of the state Mulayam Singh Yadav will now have to give up his Mercedes SUV allotted to him by the State Estates Department. He may now be allotted another SUV, most probably a Toyota Prado.

Till now, the UP Estates Department had only two Mercedes SUVs, out of which one is used to ferry CM Yogi Adityanath.

According to information, the Mercedes SUV allotted to Mulayam Singh Yadav has developed some technical snag and the repairing cost of which is said to be around Rs 26 lakh. There has been an exchange of letters between the Estate Department and Security Department for bearing the cost of repairing and servicing of the SUV allotted to Yadav. However, sources said, both the departments have expressed their unwillingness to bear the cost of repairing of the SUV due to crunch of funds. In such a scenario it is believed that now Mulayam Singh Yadav may be allotted Toyota Prado. At the moment, Mulayam Singh Yadav is using a BMW car.

Earlier, the building allotted for Lohia Trust was taken by the Yogi Adityanath government on the orders of the Supreme Court. The State Estates Department had taken away the Lohia Trust building situated at the high-profile Vikramaditya Marg. The Chief of Lohia Trust is Mulayam Singh Yadav, while his younger brother Shivpal Yadav is the Secretary. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along other senior leaders of the party are also a member of the trust.

On other hand, younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav who had formed his own political outfit had once again shown signs of a possible truce with his nephew and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. In return, Akhilesh Yadav has also stated that he is willing to take back all the leaders who want to come back to SP’s fold.

