A team of archaeologists have been camping inside Puri’s famed Jagannath temple in Odisha since Friday morning to take prompt action in case of any damage due to cyclone Fani.Archaeological Survey of India (Bhubaneswar circle) Superintending Archeologist Arun Malik told News18, “We are helpless in front of nature’s fury. However, we have still stationed our team inside the Jagannath Temple to take necessary steps in case of any untoward incident.”He said, “I am trying to contact my team inside the temple but failed to so as there is no connectivity. The last time I could have a word with was around 8.30 am when everything was fine. I came to know from other sources that there has no damage to the temple. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning, I will personally visit the temple to review the situation.”When asked about the capability of the ancient temple to withstand nature’s wrath, Malik said, “It’s is difficult to say.”Considered one of the most sacred places of worship in India, the Jagannath temple in Puri was built approximately 1,135-1,150 CE by King Chodaganga of the Eastern Ganga dynasty and finished by his descendant, Anangabhima Deva.On the context of the Konark Sun Temple, Malik said, “No report from there and everything will be clear by Saturday morning.”Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)’s chief administrator PK Mohapatra said, “We are closely monitoring the situation in assistant with the ASI. Malik is coordinating with us.”Around 8am on Friday, the cyclone Fani wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of the state.Heavy rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175-200 kmph left at least six people dead and caused heavy damage to properties and wildlife.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said over Rs 1,000 crore had been released in advance for the states affected by cyclone Fani.